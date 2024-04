Rada allows territorial recruitment centers prohibit evaders from driving vehicles through court

The Verkhovna Rada allowed the territorial recruitment and social support centers to prohibit those who evade mobilization from driving vehicles through the court.

A total of 283 MPs voted for the bill on mobilization No. 10449 for the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center was allowed through the court to prohibit citizens who evade mobilization from driving vehicles.

The lawsuit is submitted to the court of first instance within 30 days from the day of the occurrence of the grounds that give the territorial recruitment and social support center the right to present legal claims.

Restrictions on driving vehicles are established for the period until the fulfillment or withdrawal of the requirement of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

