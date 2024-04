Share:













The russian occupiers were able to destroy the Trypilska thermal power plant (TPP) because Ukraine ran out of missiles to repel the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the PBS TV channel on Tuesday, April 16.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine defends the sky independently. Of course, the state has allies that provide this or that equipment, but we have a deficit with it, the President said. Without this protection, he said, there would have been much more bloodshed and deaths. According to him, the aid is not enough to repel such aggression.

"I will give a simple example on the Trypilska station, the light in the Kyiv Region depends on it. 11 missiles flew, we destroyed the first 7. 4 destroyed the Trypilska TPP. Why? Because there were 0 missiles. We ran out of all the missiles that protected Trypilska TPP," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President compared Israel's repulsion of the Iranian attack with the help of its allies and reminded that Israel is not a member of NATO, but it was helped by so many countries. And this did not provoke a war with NATO, Zelenskyy emphasized. Ukraine is not given this or that weapon so as not to "draw NATO into the war", but Israel is not a member of NATO, the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

As a result of a massive missile attack on the night of April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP as a result of a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.