President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on mobilization.

This is evidenced by information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on bill No. 10449, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is noted that the law on April 16 was returned with a signature from the President.

The law enters into force in one month from the day following the day of its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on mobilization was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on April 11, the next day it was submitted for signature to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

On April 15, the Speaker of Parliament signed the document. On April 16, the law on mobilization was submitted for signature to Zelenskyy.

The law, in particular, obliges persons liable for military service to clarify the address of residence, mobile number and email addresses.

The law allows territorial recruitment centers through the court to prohibit those who evade mobilization to drive vehicles.

The law provides for the abolition of deferral for applicants for re-education.