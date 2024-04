Share:













Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are preparing to transfer F-16 fighters with the latest armament to Ukraine.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"I am convinced that Ukraine should strengthen its strike potential, strike behind the front line. And this is one of the reasons why we are very happy to join the coalition on F-16, where we will transfer Norwegian F-16 that are updated, that are in good shape," he said.

According to him, Norway, together with Danish and Dutch colleagues, is training Ukrainian pilots.

"And maybe there will be even longer impact capabilities there, which are now very important for Ukraine," he added.

"There will be a significant number. When you ask how many F-16 there will be from Norway, I can't tell you the exact number, because there are also aircraft that are updated, in the best combat form and some fuselages that can be used for repairs as well. I'll be careful here. I won't say the exact number," he said.

Eide said that he has experience in defense and knows that F-16 is a very powerful platform and it all depends on how to equip it.

"Because this is a very advanced technological platform, but the main thing is also an armament system that can be hung on the platform. Therefore, together as a system, this will be a fairly significant contribution. Therefore, aircraft that will be in flight capacity, they will be with the latest armament," the minister added.

Recall that the Air Force said that Ukraine currently needs at least 150 aircraft to effectively perform the tasks.