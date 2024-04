Do not divulge when F-16 will appear in Ukraine, this should come as surprise to enemy - Air Force spokesman

Do not divulge the date when the F-16 fighters will appear in the sky over Ukraine, so that it comes as a surprise to the enemy.

The speaker of the Air Force of Ukraine Illia Yevlash has stated this in a comment to Radio Svoboda.

According to Yevlash, two groups of pilots master the piloting of F-16 fighters in Denmark and the United States. This is one of the final stages of training Ukrainian pilots. The speaker stressed that they "hone skills, practice, gain flying hours."

At the same time, he refused to give a date for the appearance of aircraft in Ukraine.

"Do not divulge so that the enemy had a certain surprise. Of course, as soon as we can talk about it, we will inform all Ukrainians, since everyone is very much waiting," the speaker added.

In addition, the Air Force spokesman recalled that F-16 aircraft will be able to shoot down enemy missiles that terrorize Ukrainian cities and confront russian aviation, which actively uses KABs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash said that two groups of Ukrainian pilots in Denmark and the United States are already honing skills on F-16 fighters. Another group is mastering light-engine aircraft in France.

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine should receive Western F-16 fighters, according to established plans and schedules.