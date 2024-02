Norway will take part in training of Ukrainian marines

Share:













Copied



Norway will join the Maritime Coalition countries and help train Ukrainian marines. Training will begin this spring and will be dedicated to actions on small boats.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Norway reported this.

The Ministry said that the training of marines will take place in the Netherlands.

The training of the Ukrainian military is the first step in the work of the Maritime Coalition, which is headed by Norway and the United Kingdom.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said the country had developed good relations with Ukrainian marines during previous training.

"Now we are developing this cooperation and establishing a special training scheme <... > We must contribute to what we can change," the Minister was quoted as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the Norwegian government invited the country's parliament to order the production of 10 NASAMS air defense systems for their further transfer to Ukraine.

Recall that in early January, Norway allowed the country's defense companies to directly sell weapons to Ukraine.