The option of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future cannot be ruled out, but only in the form of support and training.

This was stated by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in an interview with European Pravda on the sidelines of a meeting of heads of foreign affairs of NATO countries in Brussels.

Eide emphasized that currently Norway does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine. According to him, it is unlikely that other Western countries have such plans for now.

"But on the other hand, in a very long-term perspective, I don't think that we should rule anything out in principle. NATO wants to support Ukraine at such a level that Ukraine succeeds and russia is defeated," Eide emphasized.

At the event, they did not mean sending combat units to Ukraine for direct confrontation with the aggressor state, but about support, training, advisers, etc. NATO countries have no desire to provoke the third world war, said the Norwegian Foreign Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said that President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine does not change Washington's position.

On February 26, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that some NATO and European Union countries are discussing the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

On February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron allowed Western troops to be sent to the territory of Ukraine.