Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in Denmark and U.S. at the final stages - Air Force

The training of several groups of Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters in Denmark and the United States is in the final stages. In addition, in France, pilots are trained on light-engine aircraft, and in the UK - learn the language and undergo ground training.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash announced this at a briefing.

"Now we have several groups, several preparatory stages - at the final stages there are pilots undergoing training in Denmark and the United States. They are already training to hone their skills on the tasks that will be set before them already in Ukraine, real ones," he said.

In particular, we are talking about practicing strikes against small targets, including those that are Shaheds, cruise and guided aircraft missiles, against which, according to the speaker, the new Ukrainian fighter aircraft will be directed, which will come from partners.

"However, there is certainly not much to talk about. Our partners are not verbose. Everything that happens concerns F-16, it is held behind closed doors, quite laconic. And here I would not talk about the timing, since this is a certain advantage - a certain strategic uncertainty gives us a moment for surprise and an unexpected blow to the enemy," said Yevlash.

He also noted that the Ukrainian military-political leadership has more information about this, representatives who hold conversations with partners who should provide these aircraft.

"When they already appear, you can talk about it openly," added Yevlash.

The speaker also said that Ukrainian pilots are also undergoing training in the UK and France.

"In the UK - these are the first, say, courses such they take in the study of English and directly ground training. Another such group has already completed such courses and moved to another air coalition country - to France. Now they are trained on light-engine aircraft in order to increase the amount of flight in hours and master the control system - this is a transitional stage before transferring to a more serious jet fighter and gaining valuable experience there, which they will then hone on F-16 aircraft," said Yevlash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Netherlands plans to transfer more than 20 F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The first deliveries should begin this year.