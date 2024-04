If you spent at least one night in Kharkiv. Kuleba turns to his partners after massive attack

After the massive russian attack, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called on partners to provide additional Patriot air defense systems.

He wrote about this on the X social network.

Kuleba noted that during the night, russia fired more than 80 missiles and drones over Ukraine, mainly at critical civil infrastructure facilities. Six of the missiles were ballistic.

"Ukraine remains the only country in the world that faces ballistic strikes. There is no other place for Patriot at the moment. I am sure that if those on whom their provision of Ukraine depends had spent at least one night in Kharkiv, all the necessary decisions would have been made quickly. And I would be ready to go with them," the Minister wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a massive missile attack on April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

The destruction of the Trypilska TPP as a result of a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.

Ukrenergo hopes that after the loss of the capacity of the Trypilska TPP, the country will not have to impose restrictions on electricity consumption.