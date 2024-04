Share:













As a result of a massive missile attack overnight into Thursday, April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

"All the workers who were on shift during the shelling are alive," Andrii Hota, the head of the supervisory board of PJSC Centrenergo, said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

As a result of the hits, there was a large-scale fire in the turbine shop. Currently, work on fire localization is ongoing at the enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine at night. In particular, the launch of Kinzhal missiles was recorded.

The russian federation hit Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, the city experienced power outages.

In the Kyiv Region, Shahed struck an infrastructure object.