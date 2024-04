Share:













Explosions rang out in Kharkiv during a nighttime enemy missile attack; the city has problems with power supply, and the city authorities have warned that the metro will not work for the next few hours.

This was announced by Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian occupiers inflicted at least nine strikes on Kharkiv and the region.

"Judging by where the russian aggressor is aiming, problems with energy supply are possible in Kharkiv. The subway will not work for the next few hours, so plan your routes based on this," wrote Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The Regional Military Administration later clarified that according to updated information, the russians struck at least ten critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and the region.

Previously, the occupiers struck Kharkiv and its suburbs with S-300 air defense systems. This was reported by the head of the police of the Kharkiv Region, Volodymyr Tymoshko.

"There is no information about the victims. The scale of the destruction is being established. All specialist services are working at the sites of the hits," Tymoshko said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the possibility of forced evacuation of families with children from the northern part of the Kharkiv Region is being considered. In particular, we are talking about those settlements that are constantly under enemy fire.

Meanwhile, on the night of April 7, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, as a result of which three civilians were injured.

Russian terrorist forces also attacked Kharkiv during the day, as a result of which the civilian population and citizens' property were damaged.

On April 5, the Air Force explained why it is difficult to repel air and missile attacks in Kharkiv.