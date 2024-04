Combined attack launched on Lviv Region, there is damage to infrastructure

Overnight into April 11, the russian federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine. In particular, it attacked the Lviv Region with several Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi in Telegram.

According to him, the object of the gas distribution infrastructure in the Stryi district and the electric substation in the Chervonohrad district were attacked.

Fires broke out on the spot, which were promptly extinguished by firefighters.

"There are no victims or injured. All life support systems of the Lviv Region are working normally," Kozytskyi added.

