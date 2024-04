Kuleba and head of British Foreign Ministry Cameron coordinate steps to find and deliver additional Patriot sy

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, coordinated the steps to find and deliver additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

Kuleba announced this on the X social network (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I spoke with David Cameron. Following up on our discussions at NATO HQ last week, we coordinated next steps to find and deliver additional air defense systems, first and foremost “Patriots”, to Ukraine. I appreciate David's proactive approach aimed at getting things done,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview for the United News telethon that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to completely close the sky above the country.

In February, Zelenskyy said that 10 Patriot systems could fundamentally change the situation at the front.