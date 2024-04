Share:













The destruction of the Trypilska TPP as a result of a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

"A black day in the history of Centrenergo. As a result of today's massive attack, our entire generation was destroyed. The troops of the russian federation completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP located in the Kyiv Region. It is good that all of our people who were on shift during the shelling are alive. But we are very hurt," the message says.

It is noted that as a result of the hits, a large-scale fire occurred in the turbine workshop. Currently, work on fire localization is ongoing at the enterprise. Trypilska TPP was the largest supplier of electricity in the Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr Regions.

"The scale of the destruction is terrible. It cannot be measured in money. This is the biggest challenge for us in the entire history of the company. But I am convinced that we will cope with it," emphasized Andrii Hota, the chairman of the supervisory board of PJSC Centrenergo.

The company reminded that on March 22, 2024, the Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv Region was completely destroyed. And on July 25, 2022, russian troops occupied the Vuhlehirsk TPP - Donetsk Region. To date, PJSC Centrenergo has lost 100 percent of its generation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine at night. In particular, the launch of Kinzhal missiles was recorded.

The russian federation hit Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, the city experienced power outages.

In the Kyiv Region, Shahed struck an infrastructure object.