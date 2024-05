A Long March-6C carrier rocket carrying four satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province. Photo by Zheng Bin/Xinhua.

China's Long March-6C carrier rocket made its debut flight, placing four satellites in space.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The rocket blasted from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, sending Neptune-01 and Smart-1C, as well as a wideband optical satellite and a high-resolution video satellite into planned orbits.

It was the 520th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.