"Unknown" UAVs massively attack russia: in particular, they hit aircraft factory in Taganrog, where military

Russian Taganrog of the Rostov Region was attacked by drones. Eyewitnesses said the Beriev Aircraft Company was damaged.

In particular, the Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev noted that the alleged attack on the night of March 9 was massive. He even said about one wounded person, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vasily Golubev approximately at 2:30 a.m. announced a massive attack with drones. Then he said that allegedly the consequences on the ground are finding out, and traditionally spoke about the work of the russian air defense.

Already close to 3:20 a.m., russian Telegram channels wrote with reference to eyewitnesses that the Beriev plant was damaged. A fire broke out there.

It should be noted that the Beriev builds and repairs military transport aircraft of various types. In particular, Іl-76, A-50, Іl-78. It used to produce strategic bombers. Among others, we are talking about Tu-95 and Tu-142.

Subsequently, Golubev announced another drone attack. It was allegedly repelled again by russian air defense. The russian official said about the destruction of several drones on approach to Morozovsk.

Traditionally, the russian official did not say about the damage, but allegedly one rescuer was injured, who at that point showed the consequences of the attack on the ground. However, local residents report an attack on the plant and airfield. Fires broke out there.

Russian Telegram channels wrote that allegedly in Kursk, as a result of a drone attack, debris fell on the roof of Polyclinic No. 6 on Soyuznaya Street and damaged 22 meters of square roof.

"But due to the threat of an explosion, patients from the intensive care unit of the neighboring hospital building were evacuated by ambulances and sanitation to medical facilities of the city, and staff and other patients were evacuated to a safe place," Governor Roman Starovoit assured.

The russian Ministry of Defense reported that allegedly during the drone attack their air defense worked, which knocked down 47 drones. One over the Belgorod Region, two over the Kursk Region, three over the Volgograd Region and 41 over the Rostov Region.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army - South, chairman of the Public Council at the Odessa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk said that it was the Ukrainian special services that conducted a successful special operation in Taganrog, with the help of UAVs striking an aircraft plant with a large number of military products, where the fire began.

"This night, the Ukrainian special services carried out a successful operation with the use of UAVs, the Beriev Aircraft Company in the city of Taganrog was struck," the Bratchuk’s Telegram channel says.

He noted that a large number of unmanned aircraft complexes with barraging ammunition hit the shops of the plant.