Air defense forces downed 20 out of 20 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine overnight.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, on Telegram on Tuesday, April 9.

"At night, the russian occupiers attacked with 20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF, as well as four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk Region," he wrote.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, all 20 Shaheds were shot down in Mykolayiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Lviv Regions.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and EW of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into April 9, debris from the downed Shahed damaged a private house and cut a power line in the Odesa Region.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed as a result of the russian terrorist attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 8 has increased to four people. Eight wounded have been reported.