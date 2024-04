Air Defense destroys 17 out of 24 enemy Shaheds last night

Overnight into Monday, April 8, the aggressor state, russian, used 24 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and a Kh-59 missile to attack Ukraine. More than half of the enemy's attack drones and anti-aircraft missiles were destroyed by air defense forces and means.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

In the morning briefing on April 8, the military command said that 17 Shaheds had been shot down.

"At night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine again, using 24 UAVs of the Shahed type. A total of 17 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," the General Staff said in a statement.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Air Force, the russians launched the Kh-59 air missile from the airspace of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

And Shaheds was launched by the enemy from Cape Chauda in Crimea, the russian regions of Kursk and Yeisk.

"Fighter aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack," the defenders of the sky said.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down:

guided air missile Kh-59 in the Dnipropetrovsk Region;

17 attack drones in Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr Regions.

As earlier reported, near Odesa, the russian Shahed hit a logistics and transport facility.