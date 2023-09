After the destruction of the russian anti-aircraft system, Triumph, near Yevpatoria in the occupied Crimea, all ships left the port.

This was reported by the partisan movement Atesh.

"Our source told us about what is happening in the city. After today's attack on the ruscist anti-aircraft defense near Yevpatoria, all the ships have floated away; the seaport is empty. People are in a panicked mood; now everyone is waiting for constant arrivals because the anti-aircraft defense is no longer there," the statement says.

Atesh also added that some schools in the city were closed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of September 14, the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Naval Forces of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria in the occupied Crimea - they "minus" the russian anti-aircraft complex Triumph worth USD 1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the military base in occupied Yevpatoria, where the russian anti-aircraft system was hit the day before, was shown on a satellite image - there are visible ruptures from explosions.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, russia will not be able to repair the russian amphibious assault ship and submarine in Sevastopol.