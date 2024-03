Share:













Overnight into March 27, russian invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with Shahed 136\131 drones. Air defense forces destroyed ten enemy drones.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Andrii Kovaliov, on the air of the telethon.

"At night, russian terrorists once again attacked Ukraine, using 13 drones of the Shahed 136\131 type. A total of ten drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine's Air Force explained earlier that the russian occupiers' reduction of the intervals between mass missile attacks on Ukraine is related to the enemy's constant change in tactics and his efforts to find weak gaps in Ukrainian air defense.

On the evening of March 25, the russian occupation forces hit the recreational zone of Odesa with a double strike following a ballistic trajectory.

The same evening, emergency rescue operations were completed in Kyiv as a result of the russian morning shelling. Ten victims were reported, including a teenage girl.

In addition, on the night of March 24, a number of Ukrainian cities, including the capital, came under attack from russian cruise missiles and Kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 18 Kh-101 and 25 Shahed missiles. About a dozen enemy missiles were shot down over Kyiv.