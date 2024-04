Share:













Overnight into Thursday, April 4, the aggressor state, russia, used 20 Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine, and the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 11 of them.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

"At night, the russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 20 UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. Eleven attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 4, the aggressor state, russia, carried out an attack by Shaheds on Kharkiv. Attacks on private and multi-apartment residential buildings in the city were recorded.

According to Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, at least four strikes were recorded in the city; in one of the high-rise buildings, the upper floors were damaged as a result of enemy strikes. Damage to residential buildings in the private sector was also recorded.

During the repeated attack of the occupiers on Kharkiv, three rescuers died. The enemy struck another blow during the liquidation of the consequences.

As of 3:02 a.m., four dead were recorded at the place of the re-arrival of residential buildings in the densely populated district of Kharkiv. There are also five wounded.