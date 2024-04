Occupiers shelled Huliaipole of Zaporizhzhia Region from Grad. Three killed

Russian occupation troops shelled the front-line settlement of Huliaipole of the Zaporizhzhia Region, using Grad rocket salvo fire systems. Three killed are known.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"The russians shelled the front-line Huliaipole of the Zaporizhzhia Region from Grad and killed three civilians," Fedorov wrote in Telegram.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the occupiers' projectile hit the residential building, completely destroying it.

Three civilians were killed under the rubble of the building: two men and one woman.

Another man was wounded. He was sent to the hospital.

Fedorov reminded that residents of front-line settlements can evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Huliaipole is a city in the eastern part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Currently, the front line is located only 2-3 kilometers from the city.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

