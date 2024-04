Scholz says Putin will withdraw troops from Ukraine if he realizes that victory by military means unattainable

Share:













Copied



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that russia will end its war against Ukraine after dictator vladimir putin realizes that he cannot win by military means.

Scholz made the corresponding statement during a speech at the meeting of the European Social Democrats in Bucharest, his words are quoted by Reuters.

"The war in Ukraine will end the moment president putin decides to withdraw his troops. However, he will make this decision only if he realizes that he cannot win the war on the battlefield," Scholz said.

According to him, for this reason, European countries invest more in their own security, so that no one dares to attack the bloc.

Scholz emphasized that European countries should reject "narrow selfish interests" and build a truly strong defense industry.

The Chancellor also called on Western countries to continue providing military aid to Ukraine in its war against russia.

He added that Berlin will not abandon its efforts to support Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, said when Ukraine would receive F-16 fighter jets.

We also reported that Lithuania provided Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carriers in the modification of the command and staff vehicle.

It will be recalled that on April 5, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that NATO countries will redouble their efforts to seek help for Ukraine.