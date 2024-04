AFU repel 54 attacks by occupiers over day, a third of them - near Maryinka - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled 54 attacks by russian troops in six axes over the past 24 hours. The occupiers carried out most of the assaults in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivsk axes.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the russians conducted offensive actions in six axes:

Lyman axis

In the Lyman axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 7 enemy attacks in the area of Terny, Donetsk Region.

Bakhmut axis

In the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region.

Avdiyivka axis

In the Avdiyivka axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 5 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Berdychi, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk Region.

Novopavlivsk axis

In the Novopavlivsk axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhaylivka and Heorhiyivka settlements. The enemy tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on this part of the front 21 times.

Orikhiv axis

In the Orikhiv axis, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the districts of Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Kherson axis

In the Kherson axis, the enemy launched 5 unsuccessful attacks on the bridgeheads of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

The General Staff added that over the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched 88 air and 10 missile strikes, as well as opened fire 71 times from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

At least 35 settlements along the front line were damaged by russian airstrikes, and more than 100 villages and towns were targeted by mortars and artillery of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, the russians spread information that the occupiers' units were allegedly entrenched on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region.

It will be recalled that on April 6, the commander of the Akhilles [Achilles] unit of the 92nd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Fedorenko, stated that the Ukrainian military did not allow the occupiers to enter Chasiv Yar.