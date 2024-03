Share:













Overnight into March 28, the russian occupation forces carried out an air attack on the territory of Ukraine. Under the enemy's crosshairs were objects of the energy system and industry.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, according to Humeniuk, the attack and combat work to repel it lasted almost four hours. Air defense forces worked in different directions. The enemy launched drones both from the waters of the Black Sea and through the temporarily occupied territories. The russians tried to bypass all possible Ukrainian defenses.

She added that the work of the Air Defense Forces was effective. We will remind you that the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked the territory of Ukraine with three types of missiles and attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed 26 Shaheds.

"Obviously, the enemy attacked the power system facilities again, tried to damage industrial facilities as well. But it sneakily directed the drones along the routes through residential buildings, as a result of which, in fact, in the Zaporizhzhia axis, a fire occurred in the private sector due to the falling debris," Humeniuk said.

In particular, speaking about the russian attack on Odesa, the spokeswoman said that the enemy tried to target the power system facility.

"But the defenders of the air worked flawlessly - both drones that came from the sea to the Odesa Region were shot down," she emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russians attacked the transport infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia Region with Shaheds. Also, the maneuvering of drones over residential areas led to debris falling into the private sector, 2 people were injured.

In addition, during the night and morning of March 28, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region three times with missiles and Shaheds. In particular, there was a missile attack in the morning.