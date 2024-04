Share:













The army of the aggressor country of the russian federation began to use Kalibr missiles less due to difficulties with logistics, trying to replace them with more effective types of missiles.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"Most likely, there is a complex of reasons here. For the russians, it is now problematic to both deliver missiles and maintain the missile launchers that launch Kalibrs, and to reload with Kalibrs, since all this logistics and infrastructure remains in the Sevastopol bays," Humeniuk said.

According to her information, it has become problematic for russian missile carriers to reach the temporarily occupied Crimea, as the routes are associated with an increased threat of surface drone attacks. That is why the russians are also actively strengthening their base in Novorossiysk with additional barricades.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, March 5, the russian patrol ship project 22160 "Sergey Kotov" was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and received three damages at once.

The Defense Intelligence said that "Sergey Kotov" took part in the attack on the Zmiyinyi Island together with the cruiser "Moskva".

The ship "Sergey Kotov" was the newest ship of project 22160, which consisted of four similar ships. Now only one of them remains intact.