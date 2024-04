In Kharkiv, 3 injured due to night attack by kamikaze drones - Regional Military Administration

In Kharkiv, two men and a woman were injured as a result of a nighttime attack by unmanned aerial vehicles of the russian invaders. One of the victims was hospitalized.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, around 00:50 a.m. an explosion occurred in Kharkiv due to the hit of a kamikaze drone.

"A 62-year-old man was injured with shrapnel wounds. A 64-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man were treated on the spot," Syniehubov wrote in Telegram.

As a result of the attack, 10 private homes, 3 apartment buildings and a kindergarten were damaged.

Syniehubov reminded that in the afternoon, on April 6, the invaders also shelled the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. One person was killed, three others were injured.

