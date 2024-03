Target of missile attack on Kyiv was SSU leadership - Kyiv Post

The russian occupiers fired two ballistic missiles at Kyiv in order to eliminate the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

It was reported by Kyiv Post with reference to its own sources in the SSU.

The interlocutors of the publication said that russian missiles were aimed at the premises where high-ranking SSU employees are located.

Recall, earlier today, March 25, the russian occupiers carried out a missile strike on Kyiv. Air defense equipment managed to shoot down two russian ballistic missiles.

As a result of the missile attack, a three-story gym building in the Pecherskyi District of Kyiv was damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already commented on the missile strike to Kyiv. At least five victims are known, he said.

We also reported that U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called for new military assistance to Ukraine amid a russian missile attack on the capital.