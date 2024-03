Russian missile destroys part of building of Academy of Decorative Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv

A russian missile has destroyed part of the building of the Mykhailo Boichuk Academy of Decorative Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the morning shelling of Kyiv, as a result of the falling debris of a missile fired by the russian federation, the central part of the building was destroyed at the Mykhailo Boichuk Kyiv State Academy of Decorative Applied Arts and Design. In particular, the sports hall, congress hall and exhibition center were destroyed to the ground. Also, the premises of the departments and the auditoriums of the institution were significantly damaged," the report said.

According to preliminary information, no one was killed, the head of the Academy laboratory was injured, she was hospitalized.

The Ministry of Culture notes that in the shortest possible time the scale of destruction will be assessed and measures will be provided for the implementation of emergency works on destroyed facilities.

Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev on Facebook noted that the air raid alarm was turned on a few seconds before the first explosions, so students and teachers did not have time to quickly go down to the shelter, but, fortunately, the debris hit neighboring premises where there were no people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 25, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defense equipment managed to shoot down two russian ballistic missiles.

As a result of the missile attack, a three-story gym building in the Pecherskyi District of Kyiv was damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already commented on the missile strike on Kyiv.