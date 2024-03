Number of people injured in missile attack in Pecherskyi District of Kyiv increased to 10 - SESU

The number of people injured on March 25 as a result of the russian missile attack in the Pecherskyi District of Kyiv increased to 10.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of victims in the Pecherskyi District of the capital increased to 10 people, among the injured - a 16-year-old girl. Two people were hospitalized, eight received assistance on the spot," the report said.

The State Emergency Service also reports that one person can be under the rubble.

As a result of the attack, there was destruction in a three-story gym building on an area of 100 square meters.

Currently, work is underway to dismantle the rubble, 320 cubic meters of building structures have been removed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 25, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles that the aggressor country russia launched at the capital.