Almost all the cruise and ballistic missiles with which the aggressor country russia struck Kyiv on the morning of Thursday, March 21, were aimed at the objects of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Pravda reports this with reference to its own sources in the Defense Intelligence.

"The absolute majority of the missiles that flew in Kyiv on March 21 were aimed at the objects of the Defense Intelligence," the source in the Defense Intelligence said.

According to him, all missiles were shot down by air defense forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a massive attack on the morning of Thursday, March 21, the russians fired missiles of various types at Ukraine. The enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an aerobalistic Kinzhal missile, 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles. As a result of combat work, all enemy missiles were shot down in the Kyiv Region.

It was also reported that the Kyiv City Military Administration showed the consequences of a massive strike. In Kyiv, debris from a missile fell on a kindergarten, residential buildings, cars burned down.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the russian missile attack on Kyiv. According to him, the aggressor country of the russian federation every day and every night resorts to terror, which can be stopped by the world unity "when it helps us with air defense systems."