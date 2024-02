Share:













A new attack on Kyiv remains the unchanged strategic goal of the enemy (which the authorities regularly warn about). But how possible is it right now and how is the capital defended against a likely enemy attack? The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Colonel General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Popko announced this in an interview for TSN.ua.

Serhii Popko noted that Kyiv is and will be a priority target No. 1 for the enemy. The experience of launching a full-scale invasion proved that danger could arise from any direction. And, in particular, from the north.

"The war is not over. It continues throughout Ukraine, not only at the front. Kyiv has not been part of the war zone for a long time. But these years of war have taught us the main thing - the enemy will not abandon its plans to destroy Ukraine. Intelligence closely monitors enemy forces and assets. We see that in the Republic of Belarus there are systematic inspections of the combat readiness of their armed forces, various exercises, etc.," said Colonel General.

According to him, russian troops, aviation, heavy equipment there are in Belarus, but in small numbers. In addition, in the regions adjacent to the border, the russian army holds a certain contingent of troops, uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups to destabilize the situation on the border - all this in order to prevent the Ukrainian army from transferring additional forces to the front.

But today, the military general emphasizes, Ukrainian intelligence and Western intelligence do not record the creation of strike groups that could carry a threat from the North. The situation is stable and controlled. However, no one removed a completely military threat from the north, so the defense of the capital is constantly under attention.

