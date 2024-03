Share:













The Air Force of Ukraine downed two ballistic missiles that the aggressor country, russia, launched at Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Defense.

"Around 10:30 a.m., the enemy attacked Kyiv with two ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The targets were destroyed, the type is being determined," the report said.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that in the Pechersk District, a non-residential three-story building was destroyed as a result of falling rocket debris.

"Four injured in the Pecherskyi District. Two women were treated by medics on the spot. Two, including a 16-year-old girl, were hospitalized," the mayor wrote as of 11:22 a.m.

Also, previously, the fall of debris was recorded in the Solomiyanskyi and Dniprovskyi Districts.

Fragments of a rocket were found in a wooded area in the Holosiyivskyi District of Kyiv.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into March 24, a number of Ukrainian cities, including the capital, came under attack from Russian cruise missiles and Kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 18 Kh-101 and 25 Shahed missiles. About a dozen enemy missiles were shot down over Kyiv.