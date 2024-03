Why are there no protests in russia due to losses in war? Budanov gives two reasons

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, explained why there were no protests in the aggressor country of russia and are not taking place in connection with large-scale losses in the war against Ukraine.

"The first is moral, because russia is really a country of slaves. And the second reason is that everyone makes money from it. For most russians, there is no other job than to join the armed forces," Kyrylo Budanov explained.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also noted that russia's attempts to expand the circle of allies in Africa, Asia and Latin America were not successful.

"The circle of countries that cooperate with the russians is, in principle, constant and does not change much. The main, let's say, military ally of the russian federation is North Korea, which supplies them with huge amounts of weapons. This is critically important for the russians - it will be very difficult for them to fight without it. It is critically important," Kyrylo Budanov said.

