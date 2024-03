Share:













Overnight into March 15, Ukrainian drones attacked the Pervy Zavod [First Plant] enterprise in the Kaluga Oblast of the russian federation, which is engaged in oil processing. According to a number of mass media, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is behind this operation. Officially, the Defense Intelligence has not commented on this information at the moment.

The russian media reported that 3 drones hit an oil plant in the Kaluga Oblast. The company's equipment was damaged.

In the morning, the governor of the Kaluga Oblast said that 4 drones were shot down in the region, "there were no casualties and no damage to the infrastructure."

Telegram channels write that in fact only one drone was shot down, and 3 hit the oil processing equipment of the petrochemical plant Pervy Zavod in the village of Polotnyany Zavod. There was a fire. The equipment was damaged.

Meanwhile, footage of the alleged hit of the Kaluga refinery is circulating on social networks.

Earlier, the Bloomberg agency reported that the attacks of Ukrainian drones in recent days affected 12% of the production capacity of russian oil refineries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, Ukrainian drones attacked seven regions of the russian federation at once, hitting, in particular, facilities of the oil refining industry.

We also reported that the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez enterprise in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of the russian federation stopped working due to a drone attack.