In an interview with Ukrainian media, French President Emmanuel Macron said whether his country could provide a "nuclear umbrella" to Ukraine. According to him, France has its position on nuclear deterrence and it has not changed.

"I think that it is russia that is threatening with nuclear weapons from the very beginning, completely inadequate. France has its position on nuclear deterrence and it has not changed. This war started 10 years ago. These are new conditions, a new context. We see that we have to provide additional guarantees to Ukraine, so that Ukraine has a clear calendar of military aid and goes to the moment when negotiations will become possible. But the territorial integrity of Ukraine will be a fundamental value," Macron emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he will definitely come to Ukraine with specific proposals and solutions.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that his country has nuclear weapons, so it is "inappropriate to threaten". This is how he commented on the statements of russian dictator vladimir putin regarding the use of nuclear weapons.

Macron also said that France does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine in the near future.