Over 10 serious assassination attempts made against Budanov since beginning of full-scale invasion - Defense I

Since the beginning of the war, more than 10 serious assassination attempts have been made against the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence, stated this, FreeDom reports.

According to him, the main targets for the enemy are the Commander-in-Chief, the President of Ukraine, as well as the heads of the Ukrainian special services.

"More than 10 attempts of serious assassinations were made against General Budanov. Unfortunately, as a result of these attempts, Ukrainian intelligence officers have also been killed in the last 10 years," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to the intelligence services, he had survived more than ten attempts on his life, and had already stopped counting them.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the strike by the aggressor state of the russian federation with a ballistic missile on Odesa on March 6 came about 300-400 meters from him and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was in the city on an official visit.