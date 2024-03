Share:













Copied



Yesterday, March 16, in the Sumy Region, border guards, together with fighters from other components of the Defense Forces, stopped the efforts of three russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to sneak deep into Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Thus, in one case, the border guards, who were carrying out a combat mission on one of the directions of the state border, discovered several members of the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group, who were moving from the territory of the aggressor country. They immediately opened fire on the saboteurs, and a shooting battle ensued.

In the other two cases, the border guards, together with the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also discovered enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in advance and opened fire on saboteurs.

It is noted that in order to strengthen the direction of the approach of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the reserves of the units of the State Border Guard Service, National Guard of Ukraine and AFU were brought forward, and artillery and mortar units were involved.

In all three cases, the coordinated actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine disrupted the enemy's plans, forcing the enemy to retreat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, March 17, the russian occupation army bombed the center of the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy Region. Residents were urged to evacuate.

Previously, in the Sumy Region, as part of the evacuation from the border areas, all residents of 22 settlements in the territory of three districts left.

It was also reported that the Sumy Region is the "most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.