US will not oppose deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine - White House

The administration of US President Joseph Biden is not opposed to allies sending their troops to Ukraine.

This was reported by the coordinator of strategic communications of the White House, John Kirby, as quoted by Politico.

He told reporters that the United States has no intention of calling on allies to stop talking about sending troops to Ukraine.

According to Kirby, NATO member states should determine their own position because "it is a sovereign decision" that each nation makes individually.

At the same time, Kirby clarified that the States themselves have no intention of stationing their troops on the territory of Ukraine.

"I can speak on behalf of this sovereign nation and this commander-in-chief, and he has made it clear that we will not send American troops there," the White House representative said.