White House warns of "catastrophic consequences" if US Congress does not pass aid to Ukraine

The White House has expressed the need for an immediate decision on providing aid to Ukraine, saying that the next few months will be critical. If the US Congress refuses to approve further aid for Ukraine, it could have "catastrophic consequences."

This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, during a briefing at the White House.

According to Kirby, the White House has been systematically informing Congress about the efforts being made to support Ukraine on the battlefield and the necessary follow-up actions.

"We can discuss it here on the microphones, but the next few months will be critical for Ukraine," Kirby emphasized, responding to criticism from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, regarding the lack of clearly defined goals in the policy regarding Ukraine.

Kirby emphasized that there is a clear definition of the goal in the White House - the victory of Ukraine. He added that the priority is to support Ukraine to ensure integrity, prosperity and sovereignty, as well as recognition of the country's international borders.

Noting that the frontline remains stable, Kirby emphasized that active hostilities continue on the territory of Ukraine, and commanders are forced to make difficult decisions, not knowing when they will receive the next arms shipments.

In response to a question about what will happen if Congress refuses to approve further aid for Ukraine, the administration representative emphasized that the American leadership will be shaken, due to which some countries will also review their contributions.

"And this could have potentially catastrophic consequences for Ukraine," Kirby said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the eighteenth Ramstein meeting on Tuesday, January 23, the allies will discuss the continuation of military aid to Kyiv, despite the underfunding of the United States.