Bomb shelters will begin to be built in Warsaw due to threat of russian strikes

Share:













Copied



The authorities of an increasing number of European countries take seriously the threat of an attack by russia and take preventive measures. The mayor of Warsaw announced the allocation of PLN 117 million (EUR 27 million) for the construction of bomb shelters and other security measures. They are expected to be implemented in the next 2-3 years. In recent months, European politicians, intelligence officers and the military have been warning of possible russian strikes on NATO countries in 3-5-8 years.

The construction of bomb shelters is part of the strategy of Warsaw, which intends to make significant investments in the coming years, "which will allow us to prepare for any development of events," said the mayor of the Polish capital, Rafał Trzaskowski.

As part of the "Warsaw Protects" program, it is also planned to prepare hospitals for work in emergency situations and conduct training alarms for the population.

Warsaw authorities recently conducted an inspection of existing bomb shelters; it turned out that only 4% of city’s residents will be able to hide from the bombings, Politico writes.

"Underground parking lots and metro stations are also expected to be used as shelters, but for this they need to be additionally equipped, including water supply and backup electrical power. In general, premises with an area of 7 million square meters can be partially repurposed," Trzaskowski said.

The authorities of Kyiv and Kharkiv also actively use the subway to save citizens from russian bombings.

"If you let Ukraine lose the war against russia, vladimir putin will attack other countries," Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Bloomberg after a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian News Agency reported.

At the same time, putin said in an interview with propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov that "russia is technically ready for a nuclear war and will use nuclear weapons if it sees a threat to its sovereignty."

Poland is not the first country to start preparing its civilian population for a possible military conflict with russia. Romania began building bomb shelters near the border with Ukraine after the wreckage of combat drones was found on its territory. A few days ago, the Association of Cities and Municipalities of Germany called for the adoption of a federal project to repair bunkers worth billions of euros to protect the population from a possible war. In February, the Baltic countries decided to build more than 1,000 concrete bunkers on the borders with russia and Belarus - primarily to shelter soldiers in the event of an invasion.