Share:













Copied



Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda believes that it is necessary to discuss the idea of ​ ​ sending troops to Ukraine and stop drawing red lines.

It was reported by LRT.

“I welcomed the idea of sending missions to Ukrainian territory as an idea, and I still believe that we should discuss this idea. Of course, the best thing would be for all of us to agree unanimously on the need for this and to assess very well the intelligence and other information that we have,” Nauseda said.

He also underlined that the fear of the kremlin’s possible reaction could not be a determining factor in the European decision.

“And that is why I told both president [Macron] and the media yesterday that we should stop drawing red lines for ourselves,” the Lithuanian President said.

Nauseda believes that by drawing red lines, Western countries are only helping putin, who is beginning to think that they are predictable and that he can manipulate them.

Recall, on February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron considered sending Western military to the territory of Ukraine possible.

On February 28, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said that Western soldiers could participate in special operations in Ukraine without engaging in hostilities with the russian army.