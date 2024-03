Freedom of Russia Legion and RDK announce establishment of control over village in Kursk Oblast

Share:













Copied



The Freedom of Russia legion reported that the fighters of the volunteer unit allegedly established control over the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk Oblast of the russian federation.

Representatives of the volunteer unit announced this in their Telegram channel.

"The urban-type village of Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast, is completely under the control of the russian liberation forces," the message reads.

According to the russian volunteers, the servicemen of the russian army allegedly "rapidly" retreated from the settlement, abandoning heavy equipment.

In the video published by the Freedom of Russia legion, several people in military uniform can be seen fleeing in an unknown direction.

A video with a similar context was published by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK).

"Soldiers of putin's army are running with their tails between their legs. Behind them are settlements, equipment and, above all, citizens of the russian federation, abandoned and useless," the message reads.

Currently, there is no confirmation that russian volunteer units really control the settlement of Tyotkino.

Tyotkino is a settlement located in the east of the Kursk Oblast. It is located near the border between Ukraine and russia.

Photo: Google Maps

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Freedom of Russia legion, Russian Volunteer Corps and Siberian Battalion announced their entry into the territory of the russian federation.

After some time, reports appeared on the network about combat clashes between russian volunteers and the russian army in the Kursk and Belogorod Oblasts.

It will be recalled that the fighters of the Freedom of Russia legion showed a video of the destruction of an armored personnel carrier of the russian army in the village of Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast.