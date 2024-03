Il-76 plane crashed in Ivanovo Oblast of russia. At least 15 killed

Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the territory of the Ivanovo Oblast of the russian federation. According to preliminary information, 15 people were on board the aircraft.

This was reported by the russian state propaganda media TASS with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

"The Il-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo Oblast during takeoff for a planned flight <...> There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board the crashed plane," the message reads.

According to available information, the Il-76 was headed to the airfield in the russian city of Ivanovo. During the landing, one of its engines fell off, after which the plane fell.

It is reported that the plane did not reach the runway by about two kilometers.

It is not known who exactly was on board the plane that crashed.

According to the russian mass media, a commission of the Main Command of the Air and Space Forces of the russian federation flew to the scene of the plane crash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 8-9, unknown drones attacked the russian Taganrog.

At the time, the network wrote that the Beriev Taganrog aviation scientific and technical complex, which repairs Il-76, A-50 and Il-78 aircraft, was allegedly damaged as a result of the drone attack.

It will be recalled that Ukrainian volunteer Serhii Prytula later reported that during the drone attack on Taganrog, the aviation complex of long-range radar detection and control A-50 "Shmel" [Bumblebee] aircraft could have been damaged.

We also wrote that on February 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian A-50 aircraft. After receiving damage, it collapsed in the air and fell on the territory of the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation.