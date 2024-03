Without US support in 2024, Ukraine is likely to face new territorial losses - CIA Director

The Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns believes that Ukraine may face new territorial losses this year without the restoration of military aid from the United States.

Burns made the relevant statement during the hearings of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is running out of ammunition, and the United States is running out of time to provide military assistance.

As an example, Burns gave the city of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region, which the Ukrainian military was forced to leave in early February due to a lack of ammunition.

"When a senior Ukrainian colleague told me what happened, he said that the people fought as hard as they could, they ran out of ammunition, and the russians kept coming. I believe that without sustaining supplies in 2024, you will see even more examples like Avdiyivka," Burns said.

According to the Director of the CIA, without the restoration of military aid, Ukraine is likely to experience territorial losses this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said that the White House is busy looking for additional aid to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that earlier the Bloomberg agency reported with reference to its own sources that the White House is considering the possibility of allocating funds to Ukraine from the budget of the US army.