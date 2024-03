Share:













Russian volunteers from the Svoboda Rossii [Freedom of Russia] legion showed a video of the destruction of an armored personnel carrier of the russian army. Earlier today, fighters of the legion, together with two other units, entered the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts of the russian federation.

The corresponding video was published by the Freedom of Russia legion fighters in the Telegram channel of the unit.

In the published video, you can see an armored personnel carrier of the russian army standing between two residential buildings.

After some time, there is an explosion. It is not known whether it was caused by the hit of an artillery shell or the dropping of ammunition from a drone.

After that, you can see a rupture, presumably of an artillery shell, on the road a few meters from the armored personnel carrier.

Russian volunteers claim that an armored personnel carrier of the russian army was destroyed on the territory of the village of Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast.

Photo: Google Maps

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, March 12, the Freedom of Russia legion, Russian Volunteer Corps and Siberian Battalion announced an attack on the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts of the russian federation.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the detachments of the Freedom of Russia legion, Russian Volunteer Corps and Siberian Battalion operate autonomously, performing their own socio-political tasks.