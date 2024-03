Share:













The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense told where russian volunteer formations got weapons for their military operation on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation on March 12.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence, announced this on the air of Radio Svoboda.

"There has been a full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine for more than 2 years. We are also talking about "trophy" weapons, "re-trophied". If we are talking about the actions as part of the Ukrainian security and defense forces, of course Ukrainian weapons, of Ukrainian production. There are no secrets here," he added.

Also, the representative of the Defense Intelligence answered why it is not the first time that these battalions manage to cross the border of the russian federation.

"This is probably a question, not of how they guard, but of how the relevant units plan their operations and in such conditions they succeed, despite the fact that the enemy tries and reports that everything is protected, everything is under control, they succeed again and return to their home again and realize their tasks," Yusov explained.

As a reminder, the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Siberian Battalion and the Freedom of Russia legion - russian volunteer formations fighting on the side of Ukraine, on the morning of Tuesday, March 12, entered the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts of the russian federation as part of a joint operation. In the Belgorod Oblast, using tanks, they continue to advance in several directions. It is reported that in the Kursk Oblast, the assault was supported by mortar and artillery fire, as well as tanks.