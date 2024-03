Share:













This morning, RDK [Russia Volunteer Corps], the Siberian Battalion and the Svoboda Rossii [Freedom of Russia] legion - Russian volunteer formations fighting on the side of Ukraine –entered the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts of the Russian Federation as part of a joint operation.

The information was confirmed by Russian opposition leader Ilya Ponomarev on his Facebook page.

"The border area of Lozova Rudka in the Belgorod region is completely under the control of the liberation forces. There is a shooting battle going on in Tyotkino of the Kursk Oblast," the Russian politician said.

It is reported that in the Kursk Oblast, the assault was supported by mortar and artillery fire, as well as tanks.

Also, Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the fact of hostilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, but emphasized that this is a purely Russian issue, because only Russians participate in these paramilitary structures and act independently.

"The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion operate as independent structures and organizations consisting of citizens of the Russian Federation and, accordingly, are at home. They carry out their socio-political tasks and programs. It is probably a joint operation of these units," said a representative of Defense Intelligence on the air of Suspilne.

This is not the first raid of the Freedom of Russia Legion in the territory of the Russian Federation. For example, a similar raid took place at the end of September last year.