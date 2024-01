Budanov has no confirmation of information about Gerasimov death

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that he did not have confirmation of information about the alleged death of the chief of the General Staff of the russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

"I, let's just say, do not have information that confirms this," Budanov said on a telethon on Friday evening.

Earlier, information appeared on the network that the alleged chief of the russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov allegedly was killed in Crimea during the Ukrainian attack on January 4.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed the missile strike on russian army targets in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea on Thursday, January 4.

On the evening of Thursday, January 4, several explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and Yevpatoria.

At the same time, the occupiers rushed to declare the alleged "destruction of ten Ukrainian missiles" in the sky over the peninsula.