During the attack on the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian defense forces struck not only the command post of russian troops. Damage was also done to the defense system of the occupiers on the peninsula.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of the press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the Suspilne Opir.

Humeniuk said that on Thursday evening the Ukrainian military carried out a really powerful work on the objects of the russian army in the Crimea.

"Not just one command post was hit... Serious damage was caused to the defense system on the Crimean peninsula," said Humeniuk.

According to her, yesterday's strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces again forced the russians to reformat their defense system in Crimea.

As an example, she cited the russians changing the launch location of the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

Earlier, the occupiers mainly used the territory of Cape Chauda for this purpose, and recently, launches were recorded from the Balaklava area.

Humeniuk added that there are many more military facilities of russian troops in Crimea, and therefore the work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the peninsula will continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday evening, January 4, the Ukrainian military launched several missile attacks on the temporarily occupied Crimea. Explosions occurred in the area of ​ ​ Sevastopol and Yevpatoria, where the military facilities of the invaders were hit.

Recall that later the Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a command post of the russian army was hit near Sevastopol.